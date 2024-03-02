Police probe deadly Bailey Road blaze for negligence

Police have initiated a case against three restaurant operators over the devastating blaze that resulted in almost 50 deaths at a commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka.

The case involving charges of causing death by negligence was registered on Friday, according to Inspector Abu Ansar of Ramna Police Station.

It came after law enforcement detained Anwarul Haque, 27, and Shafiqur Rahman Rimon, 20, owners of the Cha Chumuk tea stall, and Joynuddin Jisan, 30, manager of the Kacchi Bhai biryani restaurant.

"Since the victims' families haven't filed any complaints, the police initiated the case. We'll act accordingly if families decide to come forward," said Abu Ansar.