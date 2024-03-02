    বাংলা

    Police probe deadly Bailey Road blaze for negligence

    A case has been started against three restaurant operators over the fire that claimed at least 46 lives

    Published : 2 March 2024
    Police have initiated a case against three restaurant operators over the devastating blaze that resulted in almost 50 deaths at a commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka.

    The case involving charges of causing death by negligence was registered on Friday, according to Inspector Abu Ansar of Ramna Police Station.

    It came after law enforcement detained Anwarul Haque, 27, and Shafiqur Rahman Rimon, 20, owners of the Cha Chumuk tea stall, and Joynuddin Jisan, 30, manager of the Kacchi Bhai biryani restaurant.

    "Since the victims' families haven't filed any complaints, the police initiated the case. We'll act accordingly if families decide to come forward," said Abu Ansar.

    Earlier on Friday evening, Mahid Uddin, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, announced the arrests of the three suspects and revealed that police were preparing to file a case on charges of culpable homicide.

    Cha Chumuk is situated on the ground floor of the fire-ravaged building, Green Cozy Cottage. The blaze reportedly started at the tea stall before engulfing the entire building on Thursday.

    Kacchi Bhai's Bailey Road outlet, situated on the building's first floor, was particularly busy that evening as it was offering a discount.

    Police have yet to decide whether the arrested individuals will be held for further interrogation.

    The Fire Service believes the blaze originated from the Cha Chumuk stall, a view that appears to be supported by video clips provided by locals showing efforts to extinguish the fire on the ground floor.

    "The video given by locals is a significant lead but it's not definitive. Our investigation will involve more interviews and information gathering to uncover the full story," said Shahjahan Shikder, a senior officer at the Fire Service.

    The blaze reportedly claimed as many as 46 lives. Among the injured, two are being treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and another 10 at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

