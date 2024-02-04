Another 4 people die during Ijtema, pushing the death toll up to 19

,

Four more devotees who joined the Bishwa Ijtema, one of the world’s largest Muslim gatherings, have died in Dhaka’s Tongi. The death toll from the current Ijtema now stands at 19.

All four of them were members of Tablighi Jamaat, said Habibullah Raihan, media coordinator of the Ijtema Organising Committee.

They were Md Sanwar from Rajbari, Md Alam from Chattogram, Md Shahnewaz Bhuiyan from Narsingdi, and Al Mahmud from Sirajganj.

A total of 13 Tablighi members attending the Ijtema died due to cardiac disease and other health issues, Habibullah said.