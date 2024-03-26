US proud to partner with Bangladesh on most pressing issues: Blinken

He said the US-Bangladesh partnership plays an “important role in ensuring a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region”.

“As Bangladesh celebrates another year of independence, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening democratic governance and protecting human rights – efforts which will increase Bangladesh’s prosperity,” Blinken said.

“I extend warm wishes to all Bangladeshis on this special day and look forward to enhancing the partnership and people-to-people ties between our two countries in the year ahead.”