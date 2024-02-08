Mahmud, Jaishankar discuss steps to move forward India-Bangladesh partnership

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said he discussed with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud ‘steps to forge ahead in our vibrant and people-centric partnership’.
In a post on X after meeting Mahmud in New Delhi on his first official visit to India, Jaishankar said he was pleased to welcome the Bangladesh foreign minister.
They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, Jaishankar added.
The foreign ministry said in a statement Mahmud emphasised an early conclusion of Teesta water sharing agreement aiming to strengthen water cooperation between the two countries.
He also stressed renewal of Ganges Water Sharing Treaty that will expire in 2026.
The top Bangladesh diplomat asked Jaishankar to withdraw tariff and non-tariff barriers for Bangladesh's exports, as well as ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh for maintaining price stability especially during Ramadan.
The issue of border killings was discussed and both agreed to enhance cooperation between the two border guard forces and use non-lethal weapons to reduce border killings to zero.
The foreign ministers discussed in detail the evolving situation in Myanmar and its impact on the regional stability, and repatriation of the Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.
Earlier, Mahmud paid tribute to the memories of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and visited Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India.