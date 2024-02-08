    বাংলা

    Mahmud, Jaishankar discuss steps to move forward India-Bangladesh partnership

    The foreign ministers discusses in detail the evolving situation in Myanmar and its impact on the regional stability

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 09:03 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 09:03 PM

    India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said he discussed with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud ‘steps to forge ahead in our vibrant and people-centric partnership’.

    In a post on X after meeting Mahmud in New Delhi on his first official visit to India, Jaishankar said he was pleased to welcome the Bangladesh foreign minister.

    They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, Jaishankar added.

    The foreign ministry said in a statement Mahmud emphasised an early conclusion of Teesta water sharing agreement aiming to strengthen water cooperation between the two countries.

    He also stressed renewal of Ganges Water Sharing Treaty that will expire in 2026.

    The top Bangladesh diplomat asked Jaishankar to withdraw tariff and non-tariff barriers for Bangladesh's exports, as well as ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh for maintaining price stability especially during Ramadan.

    The issue of border killings was discussed and both agreed to enhance cooperation between the two border guard forces and use non-lethal weapons to reduce border killings to zero.

    The foreign ministers discussed in detail the evolving situation in Myanmar and its impact on the regional stability, and repatriation of the Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

    Earlier, Mahmud paid tribute to the memories of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and visited Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasan Mahmud discusses Myanmar issue with Ajit Doval in Delhi
    Mahmud discusses Myanmar issue with Doval in Delhi
    The discussion included the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar with full rights and collaborating on the ongoing situation in the country
    Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mahmud to discuss Myanmar situation with India
    FM to discuss Myanmar situation with India
    Hasan Mahmud says discussing the casualties of the Bangladeshis caused by the conflict is on his agenda
    India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength: Jaishankar
    Bangladesh ties growing stronger: Indian FM
    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement
    Foreign Minister Mahmud heads to Delhi on Feb 7
    FM Mahmud headed to Delhi on Feb 7
    He will make the trip at the invitation of India’s Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps