Bangladesh seizes cooking oil, medicines hoarded for ‘smuggling into war-torn Myanmar’



The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has seized cooking oil, medicines and food items that were allegedly being smuggled into conflict-ridden Myanmar through the Teknaf border in Cox’s Bazar.

The goods were found in a chicken farm in the Hatiarghona area on Monday night, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said in a statement on Tuesday.



Several areas in Myanmar’s bordering State of Rakhine have been cut off from the rest of Myanmar because of the ongoing military-rebel conflict while Myanmar’s trade with Bangladesh through Teknaf has also come to a halt.

A group of smugglers have taken this situation as an opportunity and loaded the vehicle with the goods for selling in Myanmar, the RAB said.