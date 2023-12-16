Shahabuddin, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs as Bangladesh begins Victory Day celebrations

President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid homage to the martyred freedom fighters of 1971 as Bangladesh celebrates the 52nd year of its victory over Pakistan in the Liberation War.

The president and prime minister placed wreaths as a mark of tribute at the National Memorial in Savar around 6:35 am on Saturday.

Shahabuddin and Hasina subsequently observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the fallen heroes. A bugle played a mournful tune in the background as Armed Forces personnel saluted.