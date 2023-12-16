Shahabuddin, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs as Bangladesh begins Victory Day celebrations

President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid homage to the martyred freedom fighters of 1971 as Bangladesh celebrates the 52nd year of its victory over Pakistan in the Liberation War.
The president and prime minister placed wreaths as a mark of tribute at the National Memorial in Savar around 6:35 am on Saturday.
Shahabuddin and Hasina subsequently observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the fallen heroes. A bugle played a mournful tune in the background as Armed Forces personnel saluted.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan also paid tribute to the freedom fighters at the Savar National Memorial.
The Victory Day celebrations began with a 31-gun salute at the National Parade Square in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at dawn.
Important buildings and establishments have been decorated and illuminated with lights. Main thoroughfares of the city are bedecked with national flags and colourful festoons.
As the British colonial rule ended in 1947, Bengalis were once again shackled, this time by West Pakistan.
But the people of the then East Pakistan soon found a champion for their cause in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who would go on to deliver on his promise to break the chains of West Pakistani oppression.
As the discontent simmered after over two decades of West Pakistani rule, the Pakistan Army swooped down on the unarmed innocent Bengalis on the night of Mar 25, 1971 to crush their struggle for freedom.
But Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the Bengalis, had effectively announced the nation’s independence at the historic Mar 7 rally at the Race Course grounds, when he proclaimed in a thundering voice: “This time the struggle is for our freedom. This time the struggle is for our independence.”
Bengalis put up a valiant resistance and snatched victory on Dec 16 after nine months of Liberation War.
Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niyazi, the martial law administrator of the then East Pakistan, signed the official document of surrender sitting next to Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, the joint commander of Indian forces and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh, at the Ramna Race Course ground, now Suhrawardy Udyan.