Nobel laureate Yunus will need permission to travel abroad

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus will need permission from the Labour Appellate Tribunal to travel abroad until the disposal of an appeal against his six-month prison sentence in a case over labour law violation at Grameen Telecom.

The High Court panel of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain also suspended a stay on the verdict after hearing a criminal review petition by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments under the labour and employment ministry on Monday.

“No separate order is needed because a sentence is automatically stayed until the disposal of an appeal after it is granted for hearing,” the senior judge of the bench said, citing the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Dhaka Third Labour Court on Jan 1 handed down the verdict against Grameen Telecom Chairman Yunus, Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.