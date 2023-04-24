Veteran politician Pankaj Bhattacharya dies at 84

Pankaj Bhattacharya, the president of Oikya NAP and one of the organisers of the country's Liberation War, has died in hospital care at the age of 84.

The veteran politician died while undergoing treatment at Health and Hope Hospital in Dhaka’s Panthapath around 12:20 am on Monday, said Sayeed Ahmed, general secretary of Sammilito Samajik Andolan.

He was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia on Apr 17. He was put on life support after his health deteriorated on Saturday.

His funeral will be held at Postagola Mahashashan, a crematorium, in the capital on Tuesday. The decision was taken in a meeting held early on Monday, chaired by Oikya NAP’s acting president SMA Sabur.