    বাংলা

    Veteran politician Pankaj Bhattacharya dies at 84

    The president of Oikya NAP and one of the organisers of the country's Liberation War died at a Dhaka hospital

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 April 2023, 07:59 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2023, 07:59 AM

    Pankaj Bhattacharya, the president of Oikya NAP and one of the organisers of the country's Liberation War, has died in hospital care at the age of 84.

    The veteran politician died while undergoing treatment at Health and Hope Hospital in Dhaka’s Panthapath around 12:20 am on Monday, said Sayeed Ahmed, general secretary of Sammilito Samajik Andolan.

    He was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia on Apr 17. He was put on life support after his health deteriorated on Saturday.

    His funeral will be held at Postagola Mahashashan, a crematorium, in the capital on Tuesday. The decision was taken in a meeting held early on Monday, chaired by Oikya NAP’s acting president SMA Sabur.

    Born in Noapara in the Raozan Upazila of Chattogram in 1939, Pankaj was involved in politics from his student life. He was elected as the vice president of the East Pakistan Students' Union in 1962 and then became the organisation's executive president afterwards.

    He served as a deputy commander of the NAP-Communist Party-Students Union Special Guerrilla Force during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971. He became the general secretary of the NAP after the Liberation War.

    Pankaj was jailed in the Swadhin Bangla conspiracy case initiated by the government of Pakistan in 1966.

    He was one of the founding leaders of the Gono Forum led by Dr Kamal Hossain and became a presidium member of the party in 1993. He later formed a platform named Sammilito Samajik Andolan.

    He founded the Oikya National Awami Party, known as Oikya NAP, in 2010 and was heavily involved in leftist politics throughout his life.

    RELATED STORIES
    An apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling is seen in the outskirts of Izium, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Apr 21, 2023.
    US firm Palantir to help Ukraine prosecute Russian war crimes
    The data that Palantir's software will process ties to claims of alleged killing, rape, torture and destruction, part of over 78,000 crimes reported in Ukraine since the Russian invasion
    FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison in December 2022 on charges of spreading "false information" about the Russian army, is seen on a screen via video link during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his sentence, in Moscow, Russia, Apr 19, 2023.
    Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies
    Putin has told Russians that the West is seeking to use traitors as a "fifth column" to sow discord and ultimately destroy Russia
    Homegrown: 5 remarkable works of Bangladeshi cinema
    5 remarkable works of Bangladeshi cinema
    Though often overshadowed by Bollywood and Hollywood, our local film scene has a rich history
    Ukrainian artillery fires towards the frontline during heavy fighting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Apr 13, 2023.
    Ukrainians said to pull back in Bakhmut
    Bakhmut, which held around 70,000 people before the war, has been Russia's main target in a massive winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan