Train crash caused by damaged lines during BNP blockade leaves passengers scared for their safety

Ansar personnel were deployed to the rail lines after several incidents of sabotage on the Dhaka-Chattogram route before the 2014 polls.



Didar Ahmed, an additional inspector general of police at Bangladesh Railway Police, said they sought Ansar support again before the Jan 7 vote to secure the rail lines.



“We may be able to rearrange security if we get the allocation. Besides this, we are trying to involve people and raise awareness among them.”

AL, BNP BLAME EACH OTHER



The Awami League has blamed the BNP for the train accident.



“The BNP is no longer a political party. It has turned into a group of terrorists and militants. They are carrying out clandestine attacks,” said the ruling party’s Joint General Secretary Mahbub-Ul Alam Hanif.



The BNP denied any involvement in the train accident.



Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said some media reports trying to pass the responsibility onto the opposition actually stemmed from a conspiracy.



“Some media outlets have launched a deplorable misinformation campaign against the ongoing protests. It’s like: One doth the scath and another hath the scorn.



[Additional reporting by Gazipur and Netrakona Correspondents; writing in English by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]