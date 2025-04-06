Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Meta releases new AI model Llama 4

Meta said in a statement that the Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick are its "most advanced models yet" and "the best in their class for multimodality"

Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
The Meta logo, a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 06 Apr 2025, 09:25 AM

Updated : 06 Apr 2025, 09:25 AM

Related Stories
Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
Read More
Israel changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Israel changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
Read More
Opinion

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Read More