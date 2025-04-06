Home +
April 06, 2025

Two British MPs detained by Israel, British foreign minister says

Sky News says that the detained parliamentarians are Labour MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, who were rejected because they were suspected of plans to "document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred"

Two British MPs detained by Israel
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel attend a North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at foreign ministers level in Brussels, Belgium April 4, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 06 Apr 2025, 09:23 AM

Updated : 06 Apr 2025, 09:23 AM

