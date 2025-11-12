Stationary train carriage catches fire at Tejgaon Railway Station

November 13, 2025
Published : 12 Nov 2025, 10:59 PM
A stationary train has caught fire at Tejgaon Railway Station in Dhaka.
Dhaka Railway Police Station chief Zainal Abedin said the incident occurred around 9:30pm on Wednesday.
“No one was injured in the fire,” he confirmed.
A video circulating on social media shows flames engulfing an empty carriage of the parked train.
Officer Zainal added, “Around 9:30pm, a fire was set in an outlying coach near Tejgaon Station. It was extinguished immediately.”