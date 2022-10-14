Organisers seek new venue as DMP denies permission for Kabir Suman show at National Museum

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police denied permission to use the National Museum as a venue for a concert by eminent singer-songwriter Kabir Suman due to its standing as a 'key point installation'.

The artist from West Bengal is marking his return to Dhaka after 13 years with a three-day event, which was scheduled to start at the National Museum on Saturday.

But the DMP's decision left the event's organiser, Peephole, scrambling to find an alternative venue.

Peephole was reluctant to comment on the issue until all the details were finalised.