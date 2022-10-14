Organisers seek new venue as DMP denies permission for Kabir Suman show at National Museum

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police denied permission to use the National Museum as a venue for a concert by eminent singer-songwriter Kabir Suman due to its standing as a 'key point installation'.
The artist from West Bengal is marking his return to Dhaka after 13 years with a three-day event, which was scheduled to start at the National Museum on Saturday.
But the DMP's decision left the event's organiser, Peephole, scrambling to find an alternative venue.
Peephole was reluctant to comment on the issue until all the details were finalised.
One of the venues being eyed for the show is the Engineers' Institute auditorium and the organisers opened talks with the venue's authority about the matter, said a member of the Peephole delegation who visited the auditorium on Thursday, asking not to be named.
However, the Engineers' Institute authorities said the auditorium is not equipped with sufficient facilities to host musical events.
Previously, one of the country's top bands pulled out of a show at the venue due to the 'inadequacy' of its sound system, prompting an enraged audience to vandalise the auditorium.
But the institute would be willing to allow the organisers to use the auditorium for Kabir Suman's show, provided all permits are secured and requirements met.
Addressing the issue on Friday, Mir Arif Billah, a Peephole official, said, "We won't talk about the venue just yet. We hope to make an annoucement in the coming hours."
Asked if the organisers are planning to host the event at the Engineers Institute, he said, "The government has given its opinion on the use of the National Museum as a venue and we have full respect for it. Now, we are trying to secure an alternative venue. We are considering the Engineers' Institute. But we cannot announce anything until we get the permission."
"We want Kabir Suman's show to go ahead. For that, we want everyone's cooperation."