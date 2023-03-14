    বাংলা

    17 Bangladeshis rescued after deadly shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea

    Those rescued were taken to the Sicilian town of Pozzallo, Italian newswire ANSA reported

    Reuters
    Published : 14 March 2023, 02:57 PM
    Updated : 14 March 2023, 02:57 PM

    Seventeen migrant Bangladeshis were rescued after the latest deadly shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea were brought ashore by the Italian authorities on Monday as Italy faced criticism for its response to the crisis.

    Those rescued were taken to the Sicilian town of Pozzallo, Italian newswire ANSA reported, and said they were all originally from Bangladesh.

    Thirty people were feared drowned after the boat they were travelling in from Libya capsized in bad weather on Sunday, Italy's coastguard said.

    The tragedy follows a Feb 26 shipwreck near the southern region of Calabria, in which at least 79 people died.

    Alarm Phone, a charity that picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, blamed Italy for not sending its coastguard earlier despite being repeatedly alerted on Saturday that the boat was in trouble.

    "Clearly, the Italian authorities were trying to avoid that the people would be brought to Italy, delaying intervention so that the so-called Libyan coastguard would arrive and forcibly return people to Libya," it said in a statement late on Sunday.

    Italy's coastguard said the capsizing occurred outside the Italian Search and Rescue area (SAR), and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome was doing all it could to avoid shipwrecks.

    • Migrant boat capsized en route from Libya

    • 30 people missing and 17 rescued, Italy's coast guard says

    • Charity says the 30 missing are dead, blames Italy

    • Migrant arrivals keep rising despite government hard line

    NO PATROL BOATS AVAILABLE

    The vessel, travelling in the direction of Italy, capsized about 110 miles northwest of the Libyan port of Benghazi, according to the Mediterranea Saving Humans charity.

    According to a phone conversation transcript shared by German charity Sea-Watch, a duty officer at the Libyan Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said that at the time there were no patrol boats that could be sent from Benghazi.

    Rome requested merchant ships in the area to join the rescue efforts, the Italian coastguard said. But the migrant vessel capsized during an attempt to transfer the passengers to the FROLAND merchant ship on Sunday morning, it added.

    Rome's ability to rescue migrants at sea has come under scrutiny following last month's shipwreck, and the issue is piling pressure on the rightwing government which took office last October promising to curb the influx of migrants.

    Instead, arrivals have surged, with over 20,000 people reaching Italy by sea this year so far, more than triple the around 6,150who arrived in the same period of 2022, official figures show.

    Over 4,500 people reached Italy from Mar 9-11 alone.

    The Italian government on Monday said Russian mercenary group Wagner, which has been accused of operating in several African countries including Libya, was to blame for the surge in crossing attempts as part of Moscow's strategy to retaliate against countries supporting Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Remains of a ship are seen along the beach where bodies of suspected believed to be refugees were found after a shipwreck, in Cutro, the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region, Italy, Feb 26, 2023.
    Italy shipwreck death toll hits 64
    Eighty people have been rescued since the sailboat sank early on Sunday in heavy seas near Steccato di Cutro
    Remains of a ship are seen along the beach where bodies of suspected believed to be refugees were found after a shipwreck, in Cutro, the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region, Italy, Feb 26, 2023.
    Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills 59
    Twenty of the 81 people survived were hospitalised, including one person in intensive care, according to a provincial government official
    FILE PHOTO: A rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) of the Italian Finance Police patrols near the Mare Jonio, operated by Italian charity Mediterranea Saving Humans, and the German NGO Sea-Eye migrant rescue ship 'Alan Kurdi' (unseen) in international waters of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the central Mediterranean Sea, August 31, 2019.
    30 migrants missing after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean
    The coast guard added that two of the rescued people were in need of medical assistance and would be disembarked in Malta
    With a record of almost 1,100 people drowning, suffocating or dying of hypothermia on overcrowded boats so far this year, the North Africa to Italy crossing is considered the deadliest sea passage in the world.
    73 migrants feared dead after shipwreck off Libya
    Seven survivors made it to shore from the boat, which was carrying around 80 people

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher