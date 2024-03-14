    বাংলা

    Sixty migrants feared drowned crossing Mediterranean from Libya

    The central Mediterranean is one of the world's deadliest migration routes

    Reuters
    Published : 14 March 2024, 02:46 PM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 02:46 PM

    As many as 60 people are feared to have drowned on a vessel carrying migrants across the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy or Malta, the operators of a charity rescue group said on Thursday.

    SOS Mediterranee said it rescued 25 people in a "very weak" condition in coordination with the Italian Coast Guard on Wednesday and that two unconscious people were flown to Sicily by helicopter.

    The central Mediterranean is one of the world's deadliest migration routes. According to the U.N. migration agency (IOM), almost 2,500 migrants died or went missing attempting the crossing last year, and 226 since the start of 2024.

    "The survivors departed from Zawiya, Libya, seven days before they were rescued," SOS Mediterranee posted on the social media platform X.

    "Their engine broke after three days, leaving their boat lost (and) adrift without water and food for days. Survivors report that at least 60 people perished on the way, including women and at least one child," it added.

    There was no immediate comment from the Italian Coastguard.

    The IOM said it was "deeply troubled" by the report.

    "Urgent action is needed to strengthen maritime patrols and prevent further tragedies," it said on X.

    In a post on X on Wednesday, the SOS Mediterranee said its Ocean Viking vessel had evacuated 25 people spotted using binoculars who were on a rubber boat drifting in the Libyan search and rescue area.

    The charity said it picked up a further 113 people, including two children, from a wooden boat and 88 from a packed rubber dingy, in rescue operations on Wednesday and Thursday.

    It said it had been instructed to sail to the Italian Adriatic port of Ancona, about 1,500 km (930 miles) away, but had asked for a closer disembarkation port given the poor condition of the migrants, some of whom are on oxygen masks.

    Charity groups like SOS Mediterranee and others complain that Italy's right-wing government is obstructing their rescue activities, forcing them to travel to distant ports to disembark migrants and often temporarily impounding their ships.

    Italy and other European Union governments are trying to curb the number of sea migrants making the crossing from North Africa, and have offered money or equipment to Libya and Tunisia to stop departures from their shores.

    Data from the Italian Interior Ministry record that 5,968 migrants have arrived by sea so far this year, down from 19,937 at the same stage in 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hazam's risky circumcision practices back with vengeance as deaths in hospitals spark concern
    Hazam's risky circumcision practices continue unchecked
    According to doctors, the unscientific methods used during these procedures, lacking proper training, often lead to accidents
    Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi meets Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in Tripoli, Libya, February 26, 2024. Media Office of Libya's Government of National Unity
    Libyan leaders agree to form new unified government
    The leaders also called on the UN Mission in Libya and the international community to support their proposals
    A migrant gestures on the Geo Barents migrant rescue ship, operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), as it makes its way to Italy after the rescue of 61 migrants on a wooden boat in international waters off the coast of Libya in the central Mediterranean Sea, September 30, 2023.
    Last year was deadliest year for migrants: IOM
    The International Organisation for Migration said the number of migrant deaths recorded last year surpassed the number of dead and missing globally in the previous record year of 2016
    The Suez Canal connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea is pictured from the window of a commercial plane flying over Egypt, December 18, 2019. REUTERS
    Most UK exporters hit by Red Sea disruption: survey
    The British Chambers of Commerce said 55% of exporters reported disruption, as did 53% of manufacturers and business-to-consumer services firms

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman