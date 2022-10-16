Bangladesh closes door on China Gezhobu after girder collapse, says Quader

The Chinese company in charge of the Bus Rapid Transit project in Uttara will not be hired for any more work in Bangladesh as a girder collapse claimed five lives, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The contractors will complete the remaining 20 percent of the work before the door closes on the company, Quader said at the Secretariat on Sunday.

On whether the findings in the investigation were met with any steps, Quader said the authorities took action based on the report, as much as it revealed.