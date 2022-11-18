Oven explosion kills biscuit factory worker in Dhaka

A ‘good number’” of MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed during the Saudi crown prince’s visit
A worker has succumbed to burn wounds after an electric oven exploded at a biscuit factory in Dhaka’s Kadamtali.
The blast took place at Queen Bakery in Mohammadbag around 9:30 pm on Thursday, according to police.
The victim has been identified as Md Mozammel, 20, a native of Habiganj. He had been living in Kadamtali’s Mohammadbag area.
He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition after the explosion, said Md Bachchu Mia, inspector of the hospital’s police outpost.
Doctors later declared him dead at 10:45 pm, he added.