Candidates to retake Dhaka University’s C unit admission test

The exam is likely to be held within a month, says lawyer

Students are set to retake the admission test in Dhaka University's C Unit, the Faculty of Business Studies, for the 2024-25 academic year.

The university authorities approached the court on Sunday seeking permission for a fresh test, which the High Court approved.

A double bench of Justices Razik-Al-Jalil and Tamanna Rahman Khalidi gave the order.

Earlier, admission test candidate Jihan Al Fuad had filed a petition due to the repetition of four questions in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) of the exam held on Feb 8.

He later withdrew his application.

Following his petition, the High Court issued a two-month stay on the publication of the admission test results on Mar 19 and issued a rule asking why the test should not be cancelled.

This test was conducted in eight divisional cities across Bangladesh.

In the accounting section of the “B” set question paper of the admission test, four out of 12 questions were repeated exactly.

Questions 25 and 33, 26 and 34, 27 and 35, and 28 and 36 of the question paper were repeated, for which Fuad appealed to retake the exam.

On Sunday, lawyer Md Mishir Monir held a hearing in court on behalf of Dhaka University and later briefed journalists about the order.

He said there was some confusion in the Business Studies Group questions of the C unit, and a student had filed a petition without a lawyer.

During the hearing, the court considered statements from BUET experts and DU and later found that some errors had remained.

In such a situation, presenting the information about the university's application to the university authorities to retake the MCQ exam, he said the students spoke to the court during the hearing and withdrew their plea.

The university was ordered to administer the exam again, which is likely to be held within a month.