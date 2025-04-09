One of the convicts was having an affair with the victim’s wife, the case dossier says

Four sentenced to death for 2009 murder of day labourer in Habiganj

A Habiganj court has sentenced four people to death for the murder of a day labourer in connection with an extramarital affair in Madhabpur.

Habiganj Additional District and Sessions Judge AKM Kamal Uddin delivered the verdict in the case on Wednesday.

In addition to the death sentences, the court also fined each of them Tk 50,000.

The suspects were in court when the verdict was announced. They were subsequently sent to the Habiganj District Jail. The court also dropped one suspect -- Maraz Mia -- from the case due to his death.

The death penalty recipients are Emran Mia, Soleman Mia, and Jahed Mia from Chandura village and Abul Mia from Muradpur village.

One of the convicts was having an extramarital relationship with the wife of day labourer Sabu Miah, the case dossier says. On Apr 13, 2009, Sabu was killed and his body was dumped in the jungle.

Sabu’s brother Hafiz Miah filed a murder case against three suspects over the incident.

On May 21 that year, Sub-Inspector Alamgir Hossain of Madhabpur Police Station submitted a chargesheet against five suspects. The trial finally concluded on Wednesday -- 16 years later -- after the court heard the testimony of 13 witnesses.

Hafiz, who was present for the verdict, said he had fought hard to continue the case over these 16 years.

He described his brother as a simple and innocent man, and said he was satisfied by the verdict. He called for it to be carried out swiftly.

Prosecutor Shamsu Miah said justice had been delivered through the verdict and the plaintiff was satisfied with it.