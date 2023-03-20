Interpol red notice looms for Arav Khan, a suspect in police murder

Bangladesh has requested the Interpol to issue a red notice on Robiul Islam alias Apon alias Arav Khan, a key suspect in the murder of a police officer, according to Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the inspector general of police.
“The Interpol has accepted our request,” the police chief told reporters after inaugurating Enayet Bazar Police Outpost in Chattogram’s Nandankanan on Monday.
Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in the United Arab Emirates. Many Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom flew out to Dubai for the store's inauguration at Arav's invitation.
The event caused a stir back home as just prior to it, police revealed that Arav was none other than Rabiul Islam, a fugitive charged with the 2018 murder of police officer Mamun Imran Khan. He took the alias Arav Khan and travelled to Dubai on an Indian passport.
Arav and Rabiul aren't his only aliases either as he has gone by various other names at different points. His father came from humble means and worked at a hotel in Dhaka.
Arav went on to make a fortune, but the source of his wealth is dubious.
As many as nine arrest warrants have been issued against Arav in his native village of Kotalipara in Gopalganj. But the number of cases against him is higher.
Asked about the participation of the celebrities in the event, the IGP said, “The invitation to the event does not prove their engagement with Arav’s business. The law enforcers are looking into the matter.”