Interpol red notice looms for Arav Khan, a suspect in police murder

Bangladesh has requested the Interpol to issue a red notice on Robiul Islam alias Apon alias Arav Khan, a key suspect in the murder of a police officer, according to Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the inspector general of police.

“The Interpol has accepted our request,” the police chief told reporters after inaugurating Enayet Bazar Police Outpost in Chattogram’s Nandankanan on Monday.

Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in the United Arab Emirates. Many Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom flew out to Dubai for the store's inauguration at Arav's invitation.