Short-term flooding likely in northeast Bangladesh in July

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of the Water Development Board has warned of potential short-term floods in the north and northeastern parts of Bangladesh amid incessant rain over the past several days.

Citing the weather offices, the agency said in its 10-day medium-range flood forecast that the country’s northeastern and adjoining upstream areas may experience moderate to heavy or very heavy rainfall in the next seven days. As a result, the river water in the country’s northeastern region may surge during the period.

The water levels in the Surma, Kushiyara, Puraton Surma and Sarigoain rivers in northeastern Sylhet and Sumanganj are likely to surge promptly. That is why the authorities feared short-term flooding in the low-lying parts of the region at the onset of July.

The agency’s Executive Engineer Sardar Uday Raihan said, “Along with the northeastern region, the water level of the Ganges-Padma river basin is increasing steadily and it may continue for four more days. However, the possibility of flooding in the region because of river water rising past the danger point is lower.”

On the other hand, the river water in the country's northern region is receding. The water level of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers is stable. However, the water levels of these rivers will increase in the next 72 hours, according to the forecast.

The water level of the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers in the country’s north will surge at some points under the influence of heavy rains for the next several days.

In its forecast for the next 72 hours, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the north Bay. Under its influence, squally weather along with light to moderate rainfall may affect some parts of the country in all divisions throughout the week.

In addition, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in some parts of the country.

Bandarban saw 108 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, the highest in the country according to Shahanaj Sultana, meteorologist and BMD deputy director.

She told bdnews24.com that the weather is likely to remain rainy in almost all divisions of the country at least until Jul 5. The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal no. 3 hoisted.