Two UPDF members killed in Rangamati tourist hotspot Sajek

Gunmen have killed two members of the United People’s Democratic Front or UPDF, an organisation of hill tribes, at Rangamati district’s Sajek, a favourite haunt of tourists.

The organisation has blamed Parbatya Chattoggram Jana Sanghati Samity or PCJSS for the killings, an allegation the Santu Larma-led group has denied.

The attack took place at a tea stall at Bridgepara in the Machalong area on Sunday noon, said the district’s Superintendent of Police Mir Abu Touhid.

The victims are Ashish Chakma Ashukyo, 45, of Baghaichhari and Dipayan Chakma, 38, a native of Sajek.

Locals said some members of Prasit Bikash Khisa-led UPDF were talking at the tea stall when a group of armed men arrived and opened fire.

Ashish and Dipayan died at the scene.