    বাংলা

    Two UPDF members killed in Rangamati tourist hotspot Sajek

    The organisation blames PCJSS for the killings, an allegation the Santu Larma-led group denies

    Rangamati Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 01:36 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 01:36 PM

    Gunmen have killed two members of the United People’s Democratic Front or UPDF, an organisation of hill tribes, at Rangamati district’s Sajek, a favourite haunt of tourists.

    The organisation has blamed Parbatya Chattoggram Jana Sanghati Samity or PCJSS for the killings, an allegation the Santu Larma-led group has denied.

    The attack took place at a tea stall at Bridgepara in the Machalong area on Sunday noon, said the district’s Superintendent of Police Mir Abu Touhid.

    The victims are Ashish Chakma Ashukyo, 45, of Baghaichhari and Dipayan Chakma, 38, a native of Sajek.

    Locals said some members of Prasit Bikash Khisa-led UPDF were talking at the tea stall when a group of armed men arrived and opened fire.

    Ashish and Dipayan died at the scene.

    Angyo Marma, a spokesman for the UPDF, said those behind the killings want to “suppress the hill people’s desire for freedom”.

    Arjent Chakma, an organiser of the UPDF in Baghaichhari, said Santu Larma-led PCJSS was responsible for the attack.

    But Tridib Chakma, organising secretary of the PCJSS’s Baghaichhari unit, said they were not involved in the incident because they do not have presence in Sajek and Machalong.

    “It’s wrong to blame us for this incident,” he remarked. “This allegation is false and baseless.”

    SP Touhid said initial investigation suggests the victims were members of UPDF and the attackers were also members of another armed organisation of hill tribes.

    Police were working to recover the bodies for autopsy, he said and added a case would also be filed over the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire destroys 2 resorts in Rangamati's Sajek
    Fire guts 2 resorts in Sajek
    A local's house and a shop were also burnt in the fire
    2 UPDF members gunned down in Khagrachhari
    2 UPDF members killed in Khagrachhari
    The UPDF blamed Gonotantrik UPDF for the killings, but the group refuted the allegation
    Killings revive dark memories of 2018 bloodshed in Chattogram Hill Tracts
    Killings revive memories of 2018 CHT bloodshed
    Residents witnessed such incidents in the past, and are worried about what will happen next
    Four UPDF leaders shot dead in Khagrachhari
    4 UPDF leaders shot dead in Khagrachhari
    Three other members of the group are reportedly missing in the wake of the incident

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps