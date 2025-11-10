Former minister Obaidul Muktadir ordered to appear before ICT

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has ordered former housing and public works minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury to appear before it on Dec 14 over allegations of killings of Hifazat-e Islam leaders in Brahmanbaria.

The directive was issued on Monday by a single-member bench of Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said during a 2021 programme, several Hifazat leaders and activists were shot dead across Brahmanbaria and other parts of Bangladesh. The tribunal conducted an investigation into the incident.

During the investigation, former minister Muktadir was arrested in another case. The tribunal has ordered jail authorities to present him in connection with the crimes against humanity case, he added.