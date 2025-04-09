DMP taking “extensive” security measures for Pohela Boishakh celebrations, says commissioner

The home affairs advisor has ruled out security threat surrounding the celebrations

Dhaka will have “extensive” security measures during the upcoming celebrations of the Bengali New Year, Pohela Boishakh, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Sajjat Ali has said.

He announced heightened presence of law enforcers at a security and traffic control meeting at DMP Headquarters on Wednesday, according to a media statement on Wednesday.

Sajjat said, “Pohela Boishakh is a festival of Bengali people’s lives. Like every year, different organisations will hold various programmes to celebrate Pohela Boishakh.

“DMP has planned to take extensive security measures to safely celebrate Pohela Boishakh in a joyful and festive atmosphere,” he added.

On Tuesday, Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury ruled out any security threat surrounding the celebrations of Pohela Boishakh.

He said: “This year, events are being organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, both at Dhaka University and across the country.”

“The celebrations will be on a much larger scale than in previous years. That’s why we discussed what measures need to be taken to maintain law and order.”

In response to a question about events at Dhaka University, Rabindra Sarobar, Hatirjheel, and Ramna Batamul, he said: “There is no security threat. There will be no disruption to safety.”