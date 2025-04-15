Dhaka College, City College students clash in Science Lab, disrupting traffic

Police have restored order and sent the students back to their respective campuses

Students from Dhaka College and Dhaka City College have clashed once again in the capital’s Science Laboratory area.

Tensions between the two groups began to simmer on Tuesday morning and turned into a full-blown confrontation around 11:30am, disrupting traffic on both sides of the road.

Assistant Police Commissioner (Dhanmondi Zone) Shah Mostafa Tariquzzaman said the situation was brought under control within half an hour.

“The tension between the two groups had been building since 10am. The clash broke out when around 250 to 300 students from the colleges faced off.

“Additional police personnel were deployed and order was soon restored. We have sent the students back to their respective campuses."

Traffic on the road has since returned to normal.

Asked about the cause of the clash, Tariquzzaman said: "Such incidents often take place between them over trivial issues. The exact reason behind the incident is not known yet.

“However, it has been reported that students from one college pulled a student from the other off a bus and assaulted him. The clash erupted when the other side retaliated.”

This is not the first time a clash involving students has occurred in the area. On Feb 9, students from City College and Ideal College had squared off in the Science Lab area.

Before that, on Sept 10 last year, a clash between students of Dhaka College and Ideal College left 18 people injured.

Dhaka College students also removed the nameplate of Ideal College that day.

Five days later, Ideal College students vandalised a Dhaka College bus in the Science Laboratory area.

The campuses of Dhaka College, City College and Ideal College are located within a one-kilometre radius near the busy Science Lab intersection. Conflicts among the students of these institutions break out frequently every year for various reasons.