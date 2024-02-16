Residents panic as heavy gunfire, explosions rock Teknaf border amid Myanmar conflict

Although a relative calm has descended on the restive border areas in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari and Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya, heavy gunfire and shelling from Myanmar echoed across two islands off the Teknaf coast.

On Friday, Shah Porir Dwip and St Martin's Island were rocked by deafening sounds of shelling from across the Naf River.

“We heard two heavy explosions from the Myanmar border across Shah Porir Dwip,” said Abdus Salam, a local union council member.

After enduring a sleepless night due to the fighting across the border, residents said sporadic gunfire resumed after a brief pause around 11 am.