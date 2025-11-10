Crude bomb detonated in front of Grameen Bank headquarters

A crude explosive has been detonated in front of the Garmeen Bank main branch in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

The incident occurred around 3:45am on Monday, according to Sajjad Roman, chief of Mirpur Model Police Station.

“We looked at the CCTV footage and saw two people come up to Grameen Bank on a motorcycle, throw a cocktail explosive and drive away,” he said. “No one was injured in the incident.”

“We have their photos. We are working to identify them.”

2 CRUDE BOMB BLASTS OUTSIDE ADVISOR FARIDA’S BUSINESS

Two crude bombs have been set off outside Shashya Prabartana, a retail business owned by Farida Akhtar, an advisor to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

The incident took place around 7:10am on Monday on Sir Syed Road, said Mohammadpur Police Station chief Kazi Rafiq Ahmed.

“Two crude bombs were thrown at the Prabartana establishment in the morning. However, no one was injured in the blast,” he said.

Law enforcers have visited the scene and are trying to identify those involved in the attack, Rafiq added.