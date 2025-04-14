Bogura Police block 'Din Bodoler Moncho' from building stage for Pohela Boishakh event

Police have prevented a cultural group from building a stage for a Pohela Boishakh celebration in Bogura city’s central Shatmatha area.

Members of “Din Bodoler Moncho” began constructing the stage on Sunday evening, but were stopped by police around 8:30pm.

The organisers later approached the superintendent of police around 9:15pm, seeking a solution.

They said they had applied for permission from the district administration but were not given any written approval.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner Hosna Afroz told bdnews24.com, “Although Din Bodoler Moncho applied on Mar 23, the National Citizen Party (NCP) will hold a programme at the same spot on Monday. So, no permission has been granted to anyone for Shatmatha. Din Bodoler Moncho may organise their event elsewhere.”

Throughout the day, workers of the group were seen preparing the stage at Bogura’s zero point in Shatmatha for their Pohela Boishakh event.

Just as the preparations were nearing completion, police arrived and asked to see the permit. They then ordered the organisers to halt all work.

Sazedur Rahman Jhilam, president of Din Bodoler Moncho, told reporters: “Since 1999, we’ve been holding events on Dec 16 and Pohela Boishakh. We have never faced any obstacles. We submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner.”

“We applied again this time, and the DC verbally gave us the green light. That’s why we started setting up the stage. Now police are demanding written permission.”

“Some organisation complained, and the police jumped in. We will go ahead with our event. We’ve never been stopped in 25 years. We won’t stop now.”

Jhilam added, “We went to the superintendent of police. He said they would ensure security if the DC gave written permission. But the DC hasn’t done so. Still, we will hold our event.”

Bogura Sadar Police Station chief SM Moinuddin told bdnews24.com, “As per rules, they need permission from the DC. Though they applied, they didn’t receive it. That’s why they were asked to stop building the stage.”