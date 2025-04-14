BNP factional clash claims life of Swecchasebak Dal member in Lakshmipur

The deceased’s younger brother says he had marks all over his body

A member of the Jatiotabadi Swecchasebak Dal has died in Dhaka following injuries sustained in a violent clash between two factions of the BNP in Lakshmipur’s Raipur Upazila.

The deceased, Jashim Uddin Bepari, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka around 11am on Monday, his younger brother Kawser Hossain confirmed.

Jashim, a construction worker by profession, was a resident of Charbangshi village in Ward N. 6 of Uttar Charbangshi Union.

He was known to be affiliated with Faruk Kabiraj, a member of the Raipur Upazila BNP.

“My brother was attacked on Apr 7 by people loyal to North Charbangshi Union Krishak Dal leaders GM Shamim and Mustafa Gazi,” said Kawser.

“They hacked and beat him. He had injury marks all over his body. Despite being admitted to a hospital in Dhaka, he could not survive.”

“Preparations are being made to bring his body home,” he added.

The fatal clash is rooted in an internal power struggle within the BNP’s local units.

According to police and witness accounts, tensions escalated after the fall of the Awami League government on Aug 5, 2024, triggering violent confrontations between followers of Shamim, and supporters of Faruk.

Two violent encounters subsequently took place between the rival groups, resulting in the dissolution of all political activities of the local BNP and its affiliate bodies.

On Apr 7, hostilities reignited in the Beri and Baburhat areas as Shamim and Faruk's factions clashed in a bid to assert dominance.

Jashim was severely injured during this confrontation.

Residents say Shamim’s followers looted and vandalised the homes of Billal Majhi, Abu Taher Majhi, and Jihad Hossain on the same day.

On Apr 8, another attack was launched by Shamim’s supporters on the homes of Faruk’s allies, leading to arson.

Local residents reportedly intervened to douse the flames.

The area remains tense amid ongoing incidents of violence, arson, and political retaliation.

Police reported that BNP activist Saiz Uddin Dewan, a resident of Spain, was killed in the same wave of violence after being attacked with a sharp weapon.

His elder brother, Hanif Dewan, filed a case on Apr 9, naming 26 individuals and listing 160 unidentified suspects.

RAB-11 arrested Jalil Dorji, one of the accused, on Apr 13 and handed him over to Raipur Police Station.

In the wake of the escalating unrest, the Raipur Upazila BNP expelled 16 leaders and activists for life.

“We will visit Jashim’s family and take legal steps based on their statement,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Raipur Circle) Jamilul Haque.

“One suspect in the Saiz Uddin murder case has already been taken into custody.”