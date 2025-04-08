DNA report of Hitu Sheikh matches in Magura child rape case

The victim’s mother has filed a case against four people, including the child’s sister’s father-in-law

Police have received the DNA report of Hitu Sheikh, the main accused in the rape and murder case of the 8-year-old girl in Magura’s Sreepur.

They said the charge sheet will be filed in court soon.

Khulna Range DIG Rezaul Haq told bdnews24.com, “We have received the DNA profile report. Hitu Sheikh, the father-in-law of the child’s sister, has also given a confessional statement in court.

“Everything is positive; we will file the charge sheet very soon.”

An eight-year-old girl was raped while visiting her sister’s house in the Nijnanduali area of Magura town.

She was first brought to the Magura 250-bed Sadar Hospital.

Later, as her condition deteriorated, she was sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

She was later taken to Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital via Dhaka Medical College, but she died while undergoing treatment on Mar 13.

Since the incident, there has been a storm of protests across the country.

The child’s mother has filed a case against four people, including her sister's father-in-law.

All four accused have been arrested.

Of them, the main accused Hitu has given a statement under Section 164 in the court.