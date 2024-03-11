Managing traffic is the most challenging task during Ramadan, says DMP commissioner

Habibur Rahman, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, has flagged Dhaka’s traffic management as the most challenging task during the month of Ramadan.

The DMP chief sought cooperation from the relevant authorities and urged WASA, gas and power divisions to stop ongoing development works to keep vehicular movement normal on Dhaka streets during the Islamic month of fasting.

He also discouraged the use of cars unless they are necessary at a coordination meeting with officials from the two city corporations of Dhaka, the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Titas Gas, Dhaka WASA, the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), various business associations, and representatives from security forces.