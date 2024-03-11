    বাংলা

    Managing traffic is the most challenging task during Ramadan, says DMP commissioner

    The DMP commissioner discourages the unnecessary use of cars during the month of fasting

    Published : 11 March 2024, 12:42 PM
    Habibur Rahman, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, has flagged Dhaka’s traffic management as the most challenging task during the month of Ramadan.

    The DMP chief sought cooperation from the relevant authorities and urged WASA, gas and power divisions to stop ongoing development works to keep vehicular movement normal on Dhaka streets during the Islamic month of fasting.

    He also discouraged the use of cars unless they are necessary at a coordination meeting with officials from the two city corporations of Dhaka, the Fire Service and Civil Defence, Titas Gas, Dhaka WASA, the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), various business associations, and representatives from security forces.

    "Please stop the ongoing work to maintain normal traffic," he told Titas Gas and DPDC officials.

    Marking traffic as the most challenging task during Ramadan, he said, “We have taken several decisions to ensure normal traffic in the city. But the police can never improve the system overnight if there is no cooperation."

    He urged authorities to cooperate to stop car parking outside any shopping malls or markets as parked cars lead to a disorder near markets in Dhaka and further disrupt traffic.

