    বাংলা

    Police find IED-making equipment in a raid on abandoned Sunamganj house

    No explosives were found during the search, police say

    Sunamganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM

    Police in Sunamganj have found equipment to make improvised explosive devices or IEDs while raiding an abandoned house in the district’s Jagannathpur Upazila.

    According to the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubashish Dhar, a police team coincidentally discovered a cache of equipment while carrying out a raid in the house acting on a tip-off.

    “Some local people told us that they have spotted some unfamiliar faces going in and out of the house at night for several days. That’s why we carried out a search in the house,” he said.

    The house, situated in Fechi Atghar village under Asharkandi Union of the Upazila, is owned by a man named Sadiqur Rahman Afzal Fechi, who was arrested multiple times earlier for illegal possession of firearms.

    Police have yet to arrest Sadiqur in this connection, ASP Shubashish said.

    Ripon Kumar Modak, another additional superintendent of police (crime) of the district, said the raid was being carried out to arrest another man, who was accused in another criminal case.

    “When the police team arrived, a man managed to flee the police cordon, which gave them probable cause to search the house. Then the police team found the IED-making equipment.”

    A team of Bangladesh Army’s bomb disposal unit later joined the search party as well, ASP Ripon said.

    However, no explosives were found during the search, according to the ASP.

    “We will brief the media about it later,” he said.

    Mizanur Rahman, chief of Jagannathpur Police Station, said the operation was ongoing.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka sees clear skies as cold snap eases
    Cold snap eases in Dhaka: Met Office
    The minimum temperature in the capital was 12.3 degrees Celsius, up from 11.5 degrees on Saturday
    File Photo
    8 flights diverted as fog shrouds Dhaka
    Dense fog and severe cold weather have been disrupting flight operations in Dhaka for the last few days
    File Photo
    Bushra finally gets bail in Fardin death case
    The friend of the BUET student was detained following his death
    Bangladesh’s top court upholds bail for Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas
    Top court upholds bail for Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas
    Appellate Division orders disposal of a High Court rule on the possibility of permanent bail in 30 days

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher