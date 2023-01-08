Police find IED-making equipment in a raid on abandoned Sunamganj house

Police in Sunamganj have found equipment to make improvised explosive devices or IEDs while raiding an abandoned house in the district’s Jagannathpur Upazila.

According to the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubashish Dhar, a police team coincidentally discovered a cache of equipment while carrying out a raid in the house acting on a tip-off.

“Some local people told us that they have spotted some unfamiliar faces going in and out of the house at night for several days. That’s why we carried out a search in the house,” he said.

The house, situated in Fechi Atghar village under Asharkandi Union of the Upazila, is owned by a man named Sadiqur Rahman Afzal Fechi, who was arrested multiple times earlier for illegal possession of firearms.