Four BNP leaders expelled over Meherpur highway blockade after nomination dispute

The BNP has expelled four leaders of its Meherpur district and Gangni Upazila units, over their alleged involvement in blocking the Meherpur-Kushtia Highway and vandalising the party office following disputes over nomination.

The expulsion was announced in a media statement on Tuesday night by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party’s senior joint secretary general.

Those expelled are Meherpur district BNP president Javed Masud Milton, Gangni Upazila BNP president Afaz Uddin Kalu, Meherpur district Jubo Dal general secretary Kausar Ali, and Gangni municipality BNP president Mokbul Hossain Meghla.

With the election approaching, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the party’s preliminary list of 237 candidates on Monday evening.

In Meherpur-2 constituency, former MP Amjad Hossain was named as the candidate for the paddy sheaf symbol, while district BNP president Milton had also sought the nomination.

That night, Milton’s supporters declared Amjad Hossain “unwelcome” in the area and staged protests and acts of vandalism.

The following morning, the unrest escalated into a highway blockade, clashes, and destruction.