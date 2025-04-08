No security concerns surrounding Bengali New Year celebrations: home advisor

He assures that authorities will take necessary steps to ensure law and order remains as stable as it was during Ramadan

Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has ruled out any security threat surrounding the celebrations of Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year.

Speaking after a meeting on the security arrangements for the event at the ministry on Tuesday, he said: “This year, events are being organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, both at Dhaka University and across the country.”

“The celebrations will be on a much larger scale than in previous years. That’s why we discussed what measures need to be taken to maintain law and order.”

He assured that the authorities would be taking necessary steps to ensure that law and order remained as stable it was during Ramadan.

In response to a question about events at Dhaka University, Rabindra Sarobar, Hatirjheel, and Ramna Batamul, he said: “There is no security threat. There will be no disruption to safety.”

The advisor was also asked about the Mongol Shobhajatra and whether law enforcement would flank the front and back of the parade as in previous years -- something that some say “dampens the spirit” of the procession.

“If everyone else can participate, why can’t the police? The police are also part of this country. If they join the procession, what’s the issue?” he said.

Jahangir clarified that the entire programme was being organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

When asked whether the interim government was taking any additional security measures for this year's Mongol Shobhajatra, Jahangir said: “Security arrangements depend on the nature of the threat. The current threat level is significantly lower than in the past. So, we may be able to adopt a more relaxed security approach. However, if we assess that the threat is greater, then we will strengthen security accordingly.”

He added that in the capital, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police would take necessary measures, while the superintendents of police in other districts would assess the situation and act accordingly.

Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki also attended the media briefing and answered several questions from journalists afterwards.