5 die as bus crashes into microbus in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria

Five members of the same family have been killed in a collision between a bus and a microbus on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in Chakaria Upazila.

Three others have been injured in the accident.

The crash occurred around 9:30am on Wednesday in the Hansher Dighi area, according to Touhidul Anwar, chief of Chakaria Police.

Some of the dead have been identified as Ruby Begum, 35, her sister Sadiq Haque, 24, her sister-in-law Farzana Liza, 22, and her mother and mother-in-law.

Police have yet to confirm the names of the mother and mother-in-law.

The injured have been identified as Ruby’s husband Enamul Haque Patwary, 45, their younger daughter, and Enamul’s brother-in-law. Police say they have been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Touhidul said, “The entire family was taking the microbus from Cumilla to Cox’s Bazar for a visit. Along the way, their microbus crashed head-on into a bus bound from Cox’s Bazar to Chattogram. Five people were killed on the spot.”

“When the incident was reported, we rushed to the spot and conducted rescue efforts with the help of locals. The microbus was heavily damaged.”

The bodies of the dead have been kept at the Malumghat Christian Hospital morgue, the officer said.

“An initial investigation found that a speeding Marsa Paribahan bus travelling in the opposite direction crashed into the tourist microbus head-on. The specific cause of the accident is still under investigation.”

The bus has been seized and efforts are under way to detain the driver, the police official said.