Another 51 Bangladeshi evacuees return home from Sudan

Another 51 Bangladeshis stranded in Sudan have returned home amid fighting between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary force.

The evacuees left Jeddah in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight and arrived home around 10:30 am on Thursday, the International Organization for Migration, or IOM, confirmed.

“The Bangladeshi evacuees from Sudan left Jeddah at 1 am local time. Another 54 stranded Bangladeshis are expected to return home from Sudan on a flight around 7:30 pm,” said Md Sariful Islam, national communications officer at IOM.

Earlier on Wednesday, a special flight of Badr Airlines carried 176 Bangladeshis from Sudan to Jeddah.

The flight, the first of four planned by the Bangladesh government, left Port Sudan at 2:40 pm local time and landed in Jeddah around 3:30 pm local time, said Anisur Rahman, president of Sudan-Bangladesh Friendship Association who was on the flight.