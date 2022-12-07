Tofazzel named principal secretary, Salahuddin PMO secretary

Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq maintains gatherings must be held in fields, not on streets
The government has appointed PMO Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah as the principal secretary, replacing Ahmad Kaikaus.
Kaikaus has been made World Bank Group alternate executive director in Washington on a three-year contract.
Mohammad Salahuddin, private secretary to the prime minister, has been promoted and made PMO secretary, according to a notice released by the public administration ministry on Wednesday.