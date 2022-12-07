    বাংলা

    Tofazzel named principal secretary, Salahuddin PMO secretary

    Ahmad Kaikaus is appointed as World Bank Group alternate executive director

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Dec 2022, 01:26 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2022, 01:26 PM

    The government has appointed PMO Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah as the principal secretary, replacing Ahmad Kaikaus.

    Kaikaus has been made World Bank Group alternate executive director in Washington on a three-year contract.

    Mohammad Salahuddin, private secretary to the prime minister, has been promoted and made PMO secretary, according to a notice released by the public administration ministry on Wednesday.

