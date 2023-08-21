    বাংলা

    Four, including child, killed as covered van rams into autorickshaw in Brahmanbaria

    A covered van headed from Brahmanbaria to Dhaka veered out of control and hit the autorickshaw, police say

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 August 2023, 08:37 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 08:37 AM

    A child and three other people have been killed after a covered van rammed into an autorickshaw in Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj. Two others, including the autorickshaw driver, were injured in the accident.

    The incident occurred in the Shohagpur Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, said Akul Chandra Biswas, chief of Khantihata Highway Police Station.

    Two of the dead have been identified as Md Sohel Mia, 27, and Zilani, 8.

    The autorickshaw was parked by the bus stand and was taking on passengers around noon, OC Akul Chandra said, citing locals.

    The covered van veered out of control and rammed the autorickshaw, killing three on the spot and injuring three more.

    Another victim died on the way to the Ashuganj Upazila Health Complex.

    The bodies are being taken to the Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital for autopsy, police said.

    Law enforcers are trying to identify the other victims, OC Akul Chandra said.

