Four, including child, killed as covered van rams into autorickshaw in Brahmanbaria

A child and three other people have been killed after a covered van rammed into an autorickshaw in Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj. Two others, including the autorickshaw driver, were injured in the accident.

The incident occurred in the Shohagpur Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, said Akul Chandra Biswas, chief of Khantihata Highway Police Station.

Two of the dead have been identified as Md Sohel Mia, 27, and Zilani, 8.