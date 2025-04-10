BCS: Viva of written exam candidates deferred

The test will be held later at a "convenient time", the PSC says

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has suspended the oral tests, also known as viva voce, of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations for those who are also candidates for the 46th BCS written test.

The commission said the viva voce would be held later at a "convenient time".

Masuma Afrin, controller of examinations (cadre) at PSC, told bdnews24.com on Thursday afternoon, "If the candidates who are to sit for the 46th BCS written exam are scheduled to take the viva for the 44th BCS, they will apply to us. We will suspend their viva for the time being and take it later at a convenient time."

In an earlier a message, the Press Information Department also echoed the agency’s statement.

For the last several days, a group of candidates have been protesting outside the PSC demanding the 46th BCS written test be held after the completion of the 44th BCS oral examination.

However, the protesters were not allowed to demonstrate outside the commission from Thursday afternoon.

Mostaqin Ashiq, a candidate of the 44th, 45th, and 46th BCS who represented the protesters, told bdnews24.com: "No one is being allowed to stand outside the PSC. Police and army personnel removed us. They also did not allow journalists to stand outside the commission building. We are now outside the Election Commission."

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of protesters “stormed the entrance” to the PSC demanding the 46th BCS written exam be held after the end of the 44th BCS oral test.

Later on Wednesday, the commission said legal action would be taken if they entered the PSC in a disorderly manner.