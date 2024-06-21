Bangladeshi man goes missing from Kolkata hotel

The 23-year old left the hotel on Wednesday night and did not return, police say

A Bangladeshi youth has gone missing after travelling to Kolkata for treatment, according to the Press Trust of India.

The young man has been identified as Mohammad Delwar Hossain, 23.

Kolkata police are trying to locate him.

Delwar was staying at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in the city with his relatives, the Indian state-run news agency said, citing a senior police official.

PTI did not provide details about Delwar’s hometown or the exact date of his arrival in Kolkata.

Previously, Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar also went missing after going to India for treatment. Later, news emerged of his murder in a flat. The disappearance of this young Bangladeshi coincides with the ongoing investigation into that murder.

The hotel authorities said Delwar left the hotel on Wednesday night and did not return.

Delwar’s relatives sought assistance from Park Street Police Station on Thursday morning, PTI quoted a Kolkata police official as saying.

A case was filed after the hotel authorities reported his disappearance.

As part of the investigation, police are collecting and examining CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas.

On May 11, MP Anar went missing the day after arriving in Kolkata. Investigations revealed that he was lured to a flat in Sanjeeva Gardens, an upscale residence in Kolkata, where he was murdered and his body dismembered and scattered in various locations.

Based on the information from jailed suspects, several kilogrammes of bones and flesh were recovered from different places in Kolkata.

Preliminary forensic tests indicated they were of 'male humans,' but it is not yet confirmed if they belong to MP Anar.

Investigators from Dhaka and Kolkata said a definitive identification can only be made after matching Anar’s DNA with that of his relatives.