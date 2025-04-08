Two cases filed, 49 suspects arrested over vandalism of Bata, KFC: CAO

These attacks and acts of vandalism are an affront to public safety and the rule of law, the Chief Advisor’s Office says

Two cases have been filed over the attacks and vandalism of KFC, Bata, and other businesses in different parts of the country during a nationwide protest against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, according to the Chief Advisor’s Office (CAO).

More cases are being prepared over the incidents, the CAO said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In a determined effort to bring those accountable to justice, police conducted raids last night targeting the perpetrators,” it said. “Additionally, our law enforcement agencies are diligently reviewing video footage captured during the protests to identify more individuals involved. These operations will continue until all those responsible for this violence and destruction are apprehended.”

The CAO urged anyone with information on the matter to step forward and provide assistance to law enforcers.

“These attacks and acts of vandalism are an affront to public safety and the rule of law,” it said.

“Together, we can ensure that those who seek to undermine the peace and stability of our society are held accountable.”

Amid a nationwide “No Work, No School” programme on Monday to show solidarity with Palestine and protest Israel’s attacks on Gaza, several businesses were attacked and vandalised in at least six districts over allegations of “stocking and selling Israeli products”. At least 16 restaurants and stores were attacked.

Police say five of these attacks occurred in Cox’s Bazar, three in Chattogram, five in Sylhet, four in Gazipur, one in Cumilla, and one in Bogura. However, there were no casualties from the incidents.

Students and the general public turned out in districts across the country for the programme, holding protest marches, rallies, and strikes.

Attacks on fast food chains like KFC and Pizza Hut and international brands like Bata occurred during the protests. Attacks were also carried out on stores that sold soft drinks like Coca Cola and 7 Up.