    RAB arrests suspect in murder of Rajshahi butcher ‘for selling beef at lower price’

    Mamun Hossain, 30, was killed by his relative Mizanur Rahman Khokon allegedly for selling meat at a lower price

    Published : 5 Feb 2024, 02:23 PM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2024, 02:23 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested a butcher accused of killing a fellow meat seller allegedly for offering beef at a lower price in Rajshahi’s Bagha Upazila.

    RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said on Monday that RAB-5 and RAB-8 units arrested the suspect, Mizanur Rahman Khokon, in Madaripur’s Shibchar on Sunday.

    Mizanur is a relative of victim Mamun Hossain, 30, and both of them had worked together.

    The two were at loggerheads since Mamun opened his own shop and started selling beef at Tk 650 following the price fixed by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, Meat Sellers Association and Dairy Farmers Association.

    Mamun had more customers because Mizanur was charging Tk 700 per kg.

    On the day of the murder on Jan 20, Mamun and Mizanur quarreled over the meat prices.

    “As their fight unfolded, Mizanur lost his cool and stabbed Mamun with a knife on his belly and the right side of his chest in broad daylight,” Moin said.

    According to the RAB official, Mizanur was hiding at a relative’s house in Rajshahi’s Tahirpur in an attempt to get away from the law.

    The suspect later planned to settle in Madaripur with the help of a friend, Moin said.

    Mizanur had previously been in jail in four cases, including on drug charges, at Bagha Police Station in Rajshahi, the RAB said.

