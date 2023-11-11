Permanent Shaheed Minar unveiled in Mexico to commemorate Language Movement

The Mexican government and the Bangladesh Embassy in Mexico have unveiled a permanent replica of the Shaheed Minar at the Sor Juana Museum in the Nepantla state of Mexico.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico Abida Islam and local dignitaries such as Secretary of Culture EdoMex Nelly Minerva Carrasco Godinez, Coordinator of International Affairs of EdoMex Pablo Montemayor Camacho, and Mayor of Nepantla Abelardo Rodriguez Garcia attended the inaugural ceremony on Nov 9. Edomex is the local administration of the State of Mexico, one of 32 states in the country.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a floral wreath was placed at the monument in homage to the language martyrs whose sacrifice helped secure Bangla as a state language during the 1952 Language Movement.

The memorial included a plaque with a QR code that offered visitors additional information about the movement and Feb 21, International Mother Language Day.