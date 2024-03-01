    বাংলা

    Two Cha Chumuk owners, Kacchi Bhai manager arrested over Bailey Road building inferno

    They include two owners of Cha Chumuk tea stall and a manager of Kacchi Bhai biryani joint

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 March 2024, 02:10 PM
    Updated : 1 March 2024, 02:10 PM

    Police have arrested three people over the deaths of 46 people in a fire that ripped through a popular restaurant building on Bailey Road in Dhaka.

    They include Anwarul Haque, 27, and Shafiqur Rahman Rimon, 20, two owners of Cha Chumuk tea stall, and Joynuddin Jisan, 30, a manager of Kacchi Bhai biryani joint.

    Mahid Uddin, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said at a press conference on Friday evening that police were preparing to file case on charges of culpable homicide over the incident.

    Cha Chumuk is situated on the ground floor of the building, Green Cozy Cottage. The fire reportedly originated from the tea stall before engulfing the entire building.

    Kacchi Bhai’s Bailey Road outlet is on the first floor. The restaurant was crowded at the time of the incident on Thursday night as it offered a discount.

