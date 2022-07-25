Up to 13 hours of power cuts scheduled for Sylhet

But the Sylhet branch of PDB has not followed that instruction. From the first day, it announced load shedding of three to four hours in the region. Despite this, they did not keep to the schedule and customers in the area have experienced 10-12 hours of outages.

Now, the PDB has announced a schedule that predicts up to 13 hours of load shedding, more than half the day.

“We are not getting enough power to meet demand,” said Shams-e-Arefin. “We’re only getting 30 to 33 percent. As such, we have had outages that went beyond the scheduled time.”

“The new schedule has set 13 hours of load shedding so that people are informed of the situation ahead of time,” he said. “This is the first draft of the schedule. The amount of load shedding may increase or decrease depending on the supply of electricity.”