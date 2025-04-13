Islamic Foundation asks all mosques to hold Jummah prayers at 1:30pm

It aims to remove confusion and problems due to the time difference, the Islamic Foundation says

The Islamic Foundation has directed all mosques in Bangladesh to offer Jummah prayers at the same time to eliminate confusion.

In a letter on Sunday, the organisation suggested holding Friday prayers at all mosques across the country at 1:30pm.

The letter, signed by its Director General Abdus Salam Khan, has been sent to all the divisional directors and district-level deputy directors of the foundation.

"It is requested to take necessary measures to offer Jummah prayers at all mosques located in the division and district at the same time i.e. at 1.30pm," the letter read.

The Islamic Foundation says the prayers are currently offered at 1pm, 1:30pm, and 1:50pm at the mosques in Bangladesh.

"Muslim devotees, especially the wayfarers, face confusion and difficulties due to the difference in time. In order to prevent this problem, the Islamic Foundation is calling on all mosques across the country to offer Jummah prayers at 1:30pm at the same time for the convenience of the devotees," the letter added.