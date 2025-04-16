A sand-laden truck was parked on the roadside with a popped tyre when another truck ploughed into it from behind

Two dead after collision between trucks in Noakhali

Two people have been killed after a truck rear-ended another truck parked on the roadside in Noakhali's Begumganj Upazila.

The accident occurred around dawn on Wednesday in the Nazirpur area along the Chaumuhani-Lakshmipur regional highway, according to Ruhul Amin, chief of Chandraganj Highway Police Station.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Md Sajib and 20-year-old Md Sakib, both residents of Begumganj.

Their bodies have been taken to the Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Witnesses said that a sand-laden truck heading from Lakshmipur to Chaumuhani had stopped by the roadside outside a garage due to a burst tyre. Another sand-laden truck coming from Lakshmipur then slammed into the back of the stationary vehicle.

The front of the moving truck was severely damaged in the crash, trapping the driver’s assistant Sajib and his friend Sakib in the cabin with critical injuries. The parked truck veered off the road upon impact.

“Around 5am, members of the Highway Police and the Chaumuhani Fire Service cut open the driver's compartment of the vehicle to rescue the two injured men. They were rushed to Begumganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead,” said Ruhul.

The driver of the errant truck fled the scene despite being injured. Police have yet to confirm his identity.

Both trucks involved in the accident have been seized, and legal procedures are underway, added Ruhul.