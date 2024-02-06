Hasina directs secretaries to align plans with Awami League’s election manifesto

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the secretaries to formulate an action plan for the next five years following the Awami League's election manifesto.
Hasina gave the directives at a meeting at her office in Dhaka a month after securing a record-extending fourth term -- her fifth in total -- in the general election and forming the new government.
Sixteen secretaries spoke at the meeting, and the prime minister provided necessary instructions during their discussions.
Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting on Monday.
He said the prime minister expressed her gratitude to the ministries, secretaries, and public administration for their work in the Jan 7 polls
The election had contributed to the enhancement of Bangladesh's democratic journey, he quoted Hasina as saying.
Hasina stressed the importance of secretaries working with confidence, self-respect and dedication in their respective fields, he said.
Hossain said Hasina pointed out the consistency in the election manifestos from 1996 to 2024, with a focus on making Bangladesh 'smart' and prosperous by 2041.
The prime minister emphasised implementing the manifesto as the government's guiding principle for the next five years, he said.
Regarding the election manifesto, the secretary said that it contains 11 priority tasks and over 300 commitments, which will now be mapped out, with ministries assigned specific duties.
He also mentioned that all administrative methods, including the annual performance agreement, have been instructed to coordinate effectively for proper work supervision.