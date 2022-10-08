Debilitating rolling blackouts escalate in Bangladesh as utilities cry for gas

Tanzina Afrin has been strictly following a routine and it was easy for her to stick to her plan because her family is a tiny one – of three members only. Now the homemaker in Dhaka’s Rampura is finding it difficult to stay on schedule.

After her husband goes out for work, their 2-and-a-half-year-old child wakes up whenever a power cut occurs, disrupting the routine. Blackouts occur even at night and early morning.

“And I can’t complete my chores, such as washing dishes, because the water supply often stops due to the power cuts. This wasn’t the case even some days ago,” Tanzina said.

Households and small businesses have been suffering in Dhaka and elsewhere since the recurring power cuts were brought back in July after a decade due to a shortage of fuel, especially gas, to produce electricity amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The government had said an area would see a maximum of two hours of power cuts a day and the distributors would publish timetables for the blackouts.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid had hoped in August power cuts would be a thing of the past from the end of September if the situation improved globally, but the war in Europe has continued to rage.

In Bangladesh, power distributors have been sweating to keep up with the timetables of rotating blackouts.

Some believe the situation has worsened following the crippling blackout caused by a grid failure on Tuesday. Now the capital is experiencing three to five electricity outages a day – each one hour long.

Even on the weekend on Friday, when offices were shut, the distributors could not maintain the schedule of the power cuts due to a lack of supply.

Tinku Ranjan Das, a complaint supervisor at Dhaka Power Distribution Company, said some areas were experiencing hour-long power cuts after every two hours. “It’s happening across the country.”

The company’s Managing Director Bikash Dewan said a supply crunch led to the situation "which will improve once production increases".

Kausar Amir Ali, managing director of Dhaka Electric Supply Company, said a lack of gas for power production has forced them to halt supply at day and night alike.

In Friday’s timetable, the DPDC said Jurain would face up to six hours of outage. It was three to four hours for Dhanmondi, Moghbazar, Azimpur, Khilgaon, Kajla, Matuail and Demra.

DESCO areas were predicted to suffer "less" – two to three hours.