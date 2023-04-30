Bangladesh took IMF loan to create ‘breathing space’: Hasina

"Bangladesh is a role model in the world in terms of its overall development," Momen said, quoting the IMF managing director.

Georgieva said Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress due to establishing massive infrastructure development, well connectivity and maintaining law and order, BSS reported.

Georgieva also hailed stability in the macro economy even in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hasina apprised the IMF chief of her government initiatives to ensure the overall development of her country.

"The development of the country has not been made in a day, rather it's a result of long-time planning,” she said.

Hasina said she prepared the plan on how she wanted to develop Bangladesh while she was in jail after the changeover and started working on the plan after assuming power for the second time in 2009.